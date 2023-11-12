Wings for Life World Run 2024, registrations open

For anyone who has ever wanted to be part of something truly global, this is the opportunity not to be missed. Registration is officially open for the eleventh edition of the largest and most inclusive running event in the world: the Wings for Life World Run. Sunday 5 May 2024runners of any age and level will feel they are part of something unique, participating simultaneously in every part of the globe.

And although everyone sets their own pace and goals, everyone is contributing to the same cause: finding a cure for spinal cord injuries, as 100% of entry fees and donations are donated to this purpose.

“I’m so happy that registration for 2024 is open! In the previous edition of the Wings for Life World Run we had a record number of participantsand our goal is to see even more people on the starting line on May 5th”says British 110m hurdles legend Colin Jackson, who is the event’s international sporting director. “We are thrilled that this is the largest running event in the world, and we are extremely proud of our participants, because each new registration brings real hope to all those affected by spinal cord injuries.”

Wings for Life World Run, the Italian ambassador

For Italy an exceptional ambassador, Michel Roccati: born in 1991 in Turin, he lost the use of his lower limbs in 2017 following an accident. In 2020 he became one of the first three people in the world to have regained leg mobility, returning to walking thanks to an experimental project developed in Lausanne and also financed thanks to the funds raised by the Wings for Life World Run (in which he participated last year in the Swiss stage). At his side Lisa Migliorini, also known as @TheFashionJogger. In the previous edition, the runner and fitness influencer with over 2 million followers ran together with the other participants in the App Run Event held at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and lent her voice to motivate and encourage the competitors during the race via the app.

Whether running, wheelchairing, jogging or simply walking, every participant in the Wings for Life World Run starts on exactly the same day at the same time everywhere in the world: Sunday 5 May at 11:00 UTC (Universal Coordinated Time), 1.00 pm in Italy. However, the race is not towards a finish line, but exactly the opposite. Participants are chased by a real or virtual “Catcher Car”, which leaves 30 minutes later. When this moving finish line passes them they have completed their race: the last man and woman “caught” are named global champions. An original format that guarantees everyone can finish the race, regardless of their level of preparation.

The Wings for Life World Run is so accessible because each person can choose not only where, but also how he wishes to participate, and the results count equally in the global ranking. The Wings for Life World Run app makes it possible to participate practically anywhere, chased and motivated by a “Virtual Catcher Car” with the voice of a celebrity. For those who prefer to choose their own path, the app makes it possible to start wherever you are. An option for those who don’t want to run alone is an “App Run Event”. Organized locally from Australia to Brazil, from Japan to Italy and in many other countries around the world, there are already over 30 App Run Events available for running together.

Wings for Life World Run, the Mind Milan

This year the location where the main Italian App Run will take place is the MIND Milano Innovation District, the largest urban regeneration project in Italy, which extends over one million square meters on the outskirts of Milan, where participants will be able to meet to run together and complete this small but great undertaking.

Born from the public-private partnership between Lendlease, a leading international group in the real estate sector, and Arexpo, still public responsible for the redevelopment of the former EXPO area, MIND Milano Innovation District is an innovative ecosystem with a strong vocation for research and development in the field of life sciences, which is why it was symbolically chosen for the Wings for Life World Run 2024. Mind is in fact a hub that brings together over 25 important players in the LifeScience and innovation sector, including the Human Technopole, the IRCCS Galeazzi Santambrogio, Astrazeneca, Bio4dreams , Bracco, Fadoi, Illumina, Rold, the University of Milan, the Triulza Foundation, the Polytechnic of Milan, Skydeck Europe of the University of Berkeley and the over 40 associated companies of Federated Innovation.

Wings for Life World Run, the partnership with adidas

A new partnership with a big brand like adidas also arrives in 2024: everyone who registers, regardless of where or how they choose to run, will receive the official Wings for Life World Run t-shirt to help them prepare for the race. The special celebratory design from adidas will let everyone know that the wearer is running for those who can’t.

Since the first Wings for Life World Run in 2014, the run has so far raised over 43.8 million euros, with 1,293,716 registered participants covering 11,839,989 kilometers in over 195 countries across all seven continents. The 2023 edition alone attracted 206,728 participants, and the goal for 2024 is to surpass that milestone with even more participants. As always, 100% of entry fees will go towards spinal cord research. The event is the primary source of funding for the Wings for Life Foundation, a non-profit organization, which funds promising spinal cord research and clinical trials.

One of the most important research projects that the foundation finances is Italian, developed by the University of Pisa in collaboration with the National Research Council (CNR): this is research on the magnetic stretching of nerve fibres. A team of scientists led by Vittoria Raffa and Marco Mainardi is studying this problem, opening new perspectives.

The discoveries resulting from these studies are already revolutionizing lives around the world. In this case, running can really make a difference in the search for a cure: every step taken at the Wings for Life World Run is a step taken in the right direction for the entire world.

