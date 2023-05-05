Exceptional location for the Wings for Life World Run: the Autodromo Nazionale Monza will host the main Italian App Run

The countdown has begun. 48 hours left for the Wings for Life World Run, the largest running and solidarity event in the world, now in its 10th edition and which will start on Sunday 7 May at 13:00 (Italian time). This year, more than 170,000 participants are expected to join forces for one great goal: to support research for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. In fact, 100% of the proceeds from registration fees and donations will be donated to this noble cause. There is still time to join, just download the appropriate app and register on www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com. The Wings for Life World Run has a unique format: there is no finish line to reach and every participant is a finisher. In fact, 30 minutes after the starting signal, the Catcher Cars – real or virtual depending on whether you are taking part in a Flagship Event or through the appropriate App – move in pursuit of the runners and gradually accelerate until they reach and overtake the participants , one after the other. Each runner ends his race when he is reached by the Catcher Car. The uniqueness of the Wings for Life World Run also lies in the fact that it is a global and absolutely inclusive race, everyone can really participate: athletes, professional runners, simple amateurs and participants in wheelchairs, together on the same day at the same time throughout the world, united by a good cause: to find a cure for spinal cord injuries. Those who cannot take part in the event can still support the Wings for Life Foundation with a donation.

Accompanying the Italian participants with their voices through the dedicated Wings for Life World Run App will be two exceptional ambassadors: the motivator Lisa Migliorini, who on Instagram, with his @TheFashionJogger profile, boasts 1.6 million followers and Massimo Caputi, one of the most beautiful and loved voices in the world of sports commentary and radio: in fact, he will be the one to “dub” the virtual catcher car will launch in pursuit of the runners. Definitely worth mentioning is the iconic location chosen for the App Run in Milan: it will be the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the Temple of Speed. In support of Wings for Life World Run, alongside Lisa Migliorini on the starting line we will also find the Youtuber Jakidale, the creators Jiggy Nubel and Virginia Sofia Crivelli and Riccardo Cardani, athlete of the Paralympic snowboard national team. The appointment is therefore for Sunday 7 May at 13:00 (Italian time): you can run on the Monza track or in one of the many other App Runs organized throughout Italy (for information visit www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com) or by following the own favorite route, because thanks to the Wings for Life World Run App everyone will still be part of the global event. So whether you want to race with a group of friends or individually, just download the app and register at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com. Prestigious partners have given their contribution to this noble cause: Runner’s World, which reconfirms itself as the historic Media Partner of the event, RTL 102.5, which will be the official radio of the Italian event, while McFIT will be its fitness partner.

The anniversary rush will also feature a number of stars from around the globe: Geri Horner, better known by her nickname Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls, Lance Bass, lead singer of legendary boy band NSYNC, along with notable sports stars like world champion skier Marco Odermatt, Kanoa Igarashi (Olympic silver in surfing), Sebastian Ogier, Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles Karsten Warholm, Olympic beach volleyball champion Christian Sørum, footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, the legend surfer Björn Dunkerbeck and skateboarding star Leticia Bufoni. The importance of the commitment of each individual participant goes beyond the protagonism of each personality and is reflected above all in the funds that the Wings for Life World Run managed to raise: 38.3 million euros in the nine previous editions. Dr. Verena May, Wings for Life Coordinator: “The Wings for Life World Run is our flagship fundraising event. It helps us raise the funds we need for research and brings the world’s attention to people’s who have to live with a spinal cord injury. But what makes the event great is that anyone can participate, no exceptions.” The event will be broadcast live worldwide on www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com and on Red Bull TV, on all Wings for Life World Run social channels (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) and Red Bull global, including Tiktok.

