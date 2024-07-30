Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 20:41

The next seven days will be filled with intense discussions at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, a period in which the Lula government’s departments will have to indicate which actions they will freeze in order to comply with the R$15 billion budget cut in the 2024 budget.

The Lula government will release in the next few hours the decree that defines how much of each ministry will need to be withheld to comply with the framework and the 2024 fiscal target. The act, however, will only present the division of the blockage and contingency by agency. They will have until August 6 to indicate which actions and programs will be affected.

Despite this freedom of the ministries, the political wing of the government that handles the actions of the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), a flagship of the Lula administration, is preparing to try to protect as much as possible of the budget allocated to the measure – including works that have not yet been contracted, according to the Estadão/Broadcast.

The space to freeze resources not yet committed within the PAC is relatively small. Committing funds means, in practice, that the federal Executive is committing that expense to the Budget – which means that the money will not be cut.

Data collected by Estadão/Broadcast on the Federal Budget Panel of the Ministry of Planning this Tuesday, the 30th, show that, of the R$54.2 billion currently allocated for the program this year, R$36.8 billion has been committed – which corresponds to 68% of the planned amount. The ministries with the largest share of PAC resources – Transportation and Cities – have already committed most of the resources planned for 2024.

The wing responsible for the PAC is working to ensure that the budget cuts to expenses not yet committed by the departments do not penalize the program too much. The understanding is that the overall cut cannot fall exclusively on the budget for projects not yet started, causing a forced blackout of new contracts.

Due to this uncertain situation, any estimate of how much of the public works program will be frozen is seen as a “guess” behind the scenes. Bets, however, are already circulating. Some argue that, of the R$15 billion, up to a maximum of R$4.5 billion will be allocated to PAC actions.

To this end, one of the ideas being developed at Planalto is to provide guidance to the ministries, imposing a limit on what can be affected by the PAC within the amount that will be frozen by each ministry. Based on this division, the ministers would make their recommendations on which actions will be impacted, preventing a department from suggesting that the entire public works program be penalized in its share of the freeze.

Given this situation, the forecast is that the next few days at the Esplanada will be marked by intense negotiations between the ministries, the economic team and the Civil House, which centralizes the PAC commands. Of the R$14.4 billion that the Ministry of Transport has within the acceleration program, only R$2.5 billion has not yet been committed this year. Therefore, 82.49% has already been committed.

In the case of Cities, responsible for Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV), there is R$3.9 billion left over from the R$15 billion programmed for the PAC in 2024. Health, which has the third largest share of the R$54.2 billion of the PAC, committed less, R$2.8 billion from the R$7.8 billion set aside for the investment policy.

Defense, which asked Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to preserve its budget, on the other hand, committed 90% (R$5 billion) of its share in the PAC. The other ministries that have shares in the billions – Education, Science, Integration and Ports and Airports – committed 54%, 10%, 80% and 83%, respectively.

As shown by the Statethe ministries of the Lula government committed R$8.8 billion in non-mandatory expenses in the last week before the freeze.

Between July 18 and last Friday, the 26th, the ministries increased the pace of spending on actions that are under the control of federal agencies. The rush included a record commitment of R$3.4 billion in spending on the 19th – one day after Haddad’s announcement, a record amount for a single day in the year.

What is the difference between blocking and contingency?

In contingency, the government freezes expenses when there is a revenue shortfall, in order to meet the fiscal target (balance between revenue and expenses, excluding interest on the debt). For this year and 2025, the goal is to eliminate the deficit in public accounts.

As the target has a band (tolerance interval) of 0.25 percentage points of GDP up and down, the government meets the target as long as it does not exceed the band floor – that is, a deficit of R$28.8 billion.

The blockade is carried out to comply with the fiscal framework’s spending limit – 2.5% per year above inflation. Thus, when there is an increase in mandatory spending (such as pensions, for example), the government blocks non-mandatory spending (such as operating expenses and investments) to compensate.