Candidate for Juntos por el Cambio”, Patricia Bullrich supports Javier Milei; he competes for the Presidency of Argentina with Sergio Massa

Politicians from Juntos por el Cambio decided to declare neutrality in the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections, scheduled for November 19th. The coalition candidate, Patricia Bullrich, came in 3rd place in the 1st round and announced on Wednesday (October 25, 2023) support for Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), who is running for President with Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria).

According to the newspaper Clarin, the governor of the province of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, was the host of the meeting held on Wednesday night (Oct 25). Current and elected governors of Juntos por el Cambio were present.

According to the newspaper, the following participated in the meeting:

Gustavo Valdes – governor of the province of Corrientes;

– governor of the province of Corrientes; Alfredo Cornejo – elected governor of the province of Mendoza;

– elected governor of the province of Mendoza; Rodolfo Suarez – current governor of the province of Mendoza;

– current governor of the province of Mendoza; Rogelio Frigerio – elected governor of the province of Entre Ríos;

– elected governor of the province of Entre Ríos; Ignacio Torres – elected governor of the province of Chubut;

– elected governor of the province of Chubut; Leandro Zdero – elected governor of the province of Chaco;

– elected governor of the province of Chaco; Marcelo Orrego – elected governor of the province of San Juan;

– elected governor of the province of San Juan; Carlos Sadir – elected governor of the province of Jujuy;

– elected governor of the province of Jujuy; Gerardo Morales – governor of the province of Jujuy;

– governor of the province of Jujuy; Gisela Scaglia – elected vice-governor of the province of Santa Fé, representing the elected governor Maximiliano Pullaro;

– elected vice-governor of the province of Santa Fé, representing the elected governor Maximiliano Pullaro; Ricardo Endeiza – elected vice-governor of the province of San Luis, representing the elected governor Claudio Poggi.

In a statement (complete – PDF – 59 kB, in Spanish), they said they wanted to be “the main resistance to economic populism“who left Argentina”on our knees in the face of the scourge of inflation”. According to them, the situation was caused by a “fiscally irresponsible government”. Sergio Massa is the country’s current Economy Minister.

Politicians stated that the political moment requires them to stick to the principles of the coalition. “But the way to do this is by reaffirming the founding values ​​of ‘Juntos por el Cambio’ in the National Congress and in the provinces, and not handing over our identity to an alchemist on duty.”, the statement reads.

“We will not contribute to a greater fragmentation of our people’s income, forcing dollarization without dollars”, he adds, in reference to the economic plan defended by Javier Milei.

BULLRICH SUPPORT

Bullrich said the decision to support Milei is “political-strategic”. According to her, the support comes from her and Luis Petri, her running mate in the 1st round vote, and not from Propuesta Republicana, her party, or the Juntos por el Cambio coalition.

“When the country is in danger, everything is permitted except not defending it”, said Bullrich in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “A The urgency of the moment challenges us not to be neutral in the face of the danger of the continuity of Kirchnerism that Sergio Massa means”, he declared.

Bullrich stated that the Economy Minister’s victory “would imply a new historical stage under the rule of corrupt populism that would lead to the final decline”.