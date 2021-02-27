He does not want to further promote centrifugal forces in the party, writes AfD politician Andreas Kalbitz. The former party chairman in Brandenburg accuses parts of the federal executive board of “inability to lead and unsuccessful”.

D.Former Brandenburg AfD state chairman Andreas Kalbitz, who was excluded from the AfD, declined to apply as a candidate for the federal election in September. Kalbitz wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening that he “decided after careful consideration not to consider running for the Bundestag”. He accused parts of the federal executive board of “leadership inability and unsuccessfulness”. The AfD is therefore in a “tense and politically weakened situation within the party”. He does not want to further promote “existing centrifugal forces”.

The AfD Oberspreewald-Lausitz wants to meet on Sunday to list the direct candidates for the federal election in constituency 65. An alliance “Democratic Senftenberg” has announced a demonstration against Kalbitz’s possible candidacy. Kalbitz had not previously commented publicly on the subject.

The national board of the AfD had revoked Kalbitz’s membership in the AfD in May of last year because he had concealed earlier contacts with the right-wing extremist milieu. The federal arbitration court confirmed the exclusion. Kalbitz belonged to the “wing” of the party, which has now formally dissolved and is classified as right-wing extremist by the protection of the constitution.