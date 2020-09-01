Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (72, Greens), who started his official summer tour on Monday, was involved in an accident early Monday evening on the way from Heilbronn back to Stuttgart, according to a report in the “Bild” newspaper.

According to the report, it was raining heavily on the A81. Winfried Kretschmann’s company car is said to have skidded. The vehicle landed in the ditch. The head of government was unharmed.

But the driver of the escort vehicle braked. Then a car is said to have crashed into the support vehicle from behind. The impact was so violent that the two occupants in the following car were seriously injured. Rescue workers immediately rushed to the scene of the accident. Rescue helicopters were called. The two seriously injured came to clinics.

Government spokesman Rudi Hoogvliet told the “Bild”: “The Prime Minister is doing well. He later arrived at the State Ministry in Stuttgart. ”Among his companions, there should be at least one slightly injured person. The highway remained closed for rescue operations and accident recording by the police. (Tsp)