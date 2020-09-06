The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, was concerned in a severe accident on the A81. A one yr previous little one has now died of his accidents.

Winfried Kretschmann was concerned in a severe accident on the A81 north of Heilbronn.

was concerned in a severe accident on the A81 north of Heilbronn. Of the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg had gone off the street on the autobahn.

had gone off the street on the autobahn. Aquaplaning was apparently the set off. It solely acquired unhealthy when a following automotive to the scene of the accident crashed.

Replace from September 6, 2020, 5:23 p.m .: The one yr previous little onein reference to an accident within the firm automotive of Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Inexperienced) was injured is died. The kid died of his severe accidents on Sunday, because the Heilbronn police headquarters introduced.

The Heilbronn public prosecutor had already began investigations into the kid who was critically injured on the time. There’s suspicion of negligent bodily hurt in opposition to a 33-year-old who is alleged to have prompted the accident, stated a spokesman for the authorities on Friday, confirming a report by Südwestrundfunk.

Kretschmann concerned in an accident: the automotive crashes into the help car

Kretschmann’s limousine, the primary car in a column, went off the lane on Monday, presumably as a consequence of aquaplaning on Autobahn 81. In response to the police, the car first hit a guardrail after which got here to a halt within the arduous shoulder. An escort car and a police automotive then stopped behind Kretschmann.

One other car then skid a little bit later as a consequence of aquaplaning and crashed into the accompanying car. The one-year-old was sitting within the again seat of the car. The 33-year-old driver of this automotive was additionally critically injured. The 29-year-old passenger was barely injured.

Winfried Kretschmann: Prime Minister concerned in an accident – father and little one (1) critically injured

Replace from September 2, 2020, 2:33 p.m .: The small little one who was injured within the accident during which Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann was additionally concerned remains to be in mortal hazard. A police spokesman confirmed this to the SWR on Wednesday morning.

Replace from September 1, 2020, 1:35 p.m .: In an opinion it has now additionally Winfried Kretschmann voiced. Throughout from picture stated the Prime Minister of the southern German state: “My complete concern is for the critically injured. My ideas are with them, in fact. Myself and my staff have been fortunately unhurt and we’re high-quality. “

Replace from September 1, 2020, 10.15 a.m .: During which accident from Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) on the Autobahn 81 within the Heilbronn district within the path of Stuttgart there have been three injured, together with a critically injured one-year-old little one. That gave the police identified on Tuesday. The primary car a column that’s after media reviews Kretschmanns Limousine presupposed to act, most likely got here as a consequence of Aquaplaning off the street.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann and companion stay unhurt within the accident

In response to police It first hit a guardrail after which got here to a cease. Different automobiles within the column would then have stopped behind the automotive. A following car must also undergo Aquaplaning skid and hit one of many convoy automobiles.

The 33 yr previous driver as nicely one yr previous little one, who was sitting within the again seat was critically injured. The 29-year-old passenger was barely injured. The 72-year-old Kretschmann and his companions have been unhurt. Two rescue helicopters have been in use.

In consequence has Kretschmann Elements of his present Summer time tour referred to as off. Following the primary appointment within the morning in Tuttlingen Kretschmann On Tuesday, in accordance with a authorities spokesman, no extra appointments within the day by day program. Whether or not the appointments will happen from Wednesday to Friday might be determined through the course of the day.

Prime Minister Kretschmann concerned in severe accident: two critically injured individuals in clinic – picture reveals wreck

Replace from September 1, 2020, 6.55 a.m .: After image already late Monday night a few potential accident of Prime Minister Kretschmann had reported, the affirmation of the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Inside follows. In order that stayed Inexperienced politician “Most likely unhurt”. Within the severe accident, nevertheless, it was totally different Injured given. How badly these are injured is in accordance with the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Inside nonetheless unclear. Nonetheless, as Bild reported, two different street customers have been critically injured within the accident. Each are presupposed to go along with helicopters hospital have been flown.

Critical accident: Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann’s automotive skids

As Bild and SWR3 report, the Limousine from Kretschmann skid on moist roads. In response to SWR3, the automotive ought to first have crashed into the guardrail, then it slipped into the ditch. The help car ought to have braked in accordance with the image. In response to info from the newspaper, a automotive driving behind the escort car crashed into the state ministry’s limousine.

As reported by SWR3, the help car is alleged to have already stopped and secured the scene of the accident when the car crashed into the limousine.

Prime Minister Kretschmann concerned in a severe accident: two critically injured individuals flown to a clinic by helicopter

Unique report from August 31, 2020, 11 p.m .: Stuttgart – to wash–Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of Württemberg in accordance with a media report in a severe site visitors accident acquired concerned. A report from picture after the crash occurred on the Freeway 81when the politician was on his means again from his summer season tour on the way in which from Heilbronn to Stuttgart.

Winfried Kretschmann concerned in a severe accident – two individuals critically injured

Accordingly, the Prime Minister’s automotive got here up moist street floor skidding and ended up in a ditch. An accompanying automotive is alleged to have secured the accident web site. Subsequently, nevertheless, one other car with two occupants is alleged to have pushed into the accident web site. Accordingly, each individuals are stated to have been so badly injured within the different automotive that they have been with one helicopter in a hospital needed to be flown.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann was concerned in an accident. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

The Prime Minister is alleged to be unhurt. Authorities spokesman Rudi Hoogvliet stated that night to the image: "The Prime Minister is ok. He later arrived on the State Ministry in Stuttgart. "

