Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann was involved in a serious car accident on Monday evening. Several people are said to have been seriously injured – including a one-year-old girl.

Möckmühl / Stuttgart – Green politician Winfried Kretschman is said to have been involved in a serious accident on the A 81 between Möckbühl and Boxberg near Heilbronn. The car of the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg had skidded on the wet road.

As BW24 reports, it was Winfried Kretschmann’s vehicle crashed into the guardrail. A following vehicle also skidded and crashed into an escort vehicle belonging to the head of government. Several people were seriously injured.

Winfried Kretschmann's car is always a topic of conversation. Of the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg likes it practical and generous.