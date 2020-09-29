Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann announced the end of the combustion engine in 2035. In doing so, he followed a statement made by his Bavarian colleague Markus Söder.

Stuttgart – The automotive industry is in a turnaround. Almost all manufacturers are increasingly focusing on electric vehicles and investing in synthetic fuels. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) recently declared that, in his opinion, e-mobility will not catch on anytime soon. However, the head of government predicted an end to the combustion engine in 2035. Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria, had already commented on the debate. The country leaders based their information on a concept from the USA.

Winfried Kretschmann is the Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg. He has already announced that he will be running again for 2021.