In 2015, when he purchased Tapada de Coelheiros, in the Alentejo region, in Portugal, the Brazilian Alberto Weisser I didn't understand anything about how to produce good wines. Coming from the agricultural commodities sector (he was president of Bunge for two decades), he knew, however, that a lot of things needed to change in those vineyards to reach the labels of his dreams.

“The previous owners produced 400 thousand bottles a year, with a lot of cheap brands. We eliminated everything, reduced the volume to 10% initially and increased until we reached 150 thousand bottles this year”Weisser told DINHEIRO, on his most recent visit to Brazil.

More important than reducing the volume to gain in quality and thus add more value to the wine, however, was the decision to change the purpose of the winery.

For this, it would not be enough to have exclusively organic vineyards. Weisser understood that more needed to be done, adopting organic cultivation practices that favor the harmony of the region's native fauna and flora. “We feel a responsibility to preserve natural heritage by ensuring its sustainability”stated the producer. “We started with things like zero carbon, solar energy. Now I want to get to the moment where we no longer use water from wells.” To do this, it will use plants to stop rainwater so that it naturally replenishes the aquifer.

O be careful with water integrates a vision of Weisser that is not limited to Tapada de Coelheiros. It goes for the planet. Of the property's 800 hectares, 650 are forested, much of it with cork oaks, from which cork is extracted. “We have 50 hectares of vineyards and 25 hectares of walnuts where we practice regenerative agriculture. Our flock of 1,300 sheep feeds on the bush that grows between the rows of the vineyard.”he stated, adding practical examples of the advantage of this interaction.

“When grazing, the sheep lay down the grass and the vegetation accumulates the night dew. This year, when there was little rain in the region, our neighbors who use chemical agriculture had much more problems than us, with organic practices,” he said.

NUTRITED SOIL

Since 2016, the Tapada de Coelheiros viticulture and oenology team is led by Luís Patrão. Three years ago, he started feeding the soil with microorganisms mixed with molasses. A practice that, added to others adopted in sustainable management, improves not only the structure of the plants but also the surrounding environment. And the result of this care appears in the glass.

“Obviously the wine has improved. We have received visits from French producers who want to understand how we are managing to make our rosé, which is reminiscent of those from Provence,” said Weisser. Made with 100% grapes from the variety Syrahthe elegant Rosé Rabbits arrives in Brazil through the importer Mistral, as well as the winery’s other labels. Prices range from just over R$200 (Red DOC 2019) to R$1,049, in the case of the double magnum bottle, of three liters.

Just as the French have noticed the evolution of what Weisser produces, experts in the United States increasingly value the winery's advances. “Last year, Tapada de Coelheiros was featured in The New York Times magazine as one of the 50 places in the world that you must visit”stated the producer.

Excited about this kind of recognitionhe continues in search of constant improvements. One of your bets is on a portion of Touriga Franca, planted to replace white varieties on a slope that wasn't doing very well. “This grape is more resistant, it is Merlot from Portugal,” said Weisser.