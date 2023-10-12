IThere are 51 Grand Cru sites in Alsace, ranging in size from just under 6 to 80 hectares. If you consider that in Austria a future large vineyard may not be larger than 30 hectares in order to ensure the homogeneity of the vineyard and the comparability of the wines, then you can ask yourself: Can a single vineyard of 80 hectares have a taste identity? Even experts do not know the profile of most Alsace Grands Crus, neither in nature nor in the glass. One or two connoisseurs may still be able to describe what a Schlossberg tastes like thanks to a number of outstanding producers from this largest of all Grands Crus. But a Grand Cru Rosacker? A Schoenenbourg? A Rangen that grew on volcanic soil?

In Alsace, as here and everywhere else, producer names are more important than designations of origin. Because you learn from winemakers, not from the sites, which are interpreted by winemakers and expressed in the wine. Only here, in the wine glass, do you recognize the unique craftsmanship and quality of a Grand Cru. No wine freak travels to Colmar without also paying a visit to the Domaines Weinbach, Deiss or Zind-Humbrecht or the Maisons Hugel and Trimbach, which were already considered top addresses in the 1970s. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on very well-mannered wines, you should choose one of the cooperatives, preferably the Cave de Ribeauvillé.