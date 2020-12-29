Wine White wine may be better suited for meatballs than red wine – Wine expert found a pair of spicy meatballs

HS wine expert Jouko Mykkänen offers light red wine with ordinary meatballs, but for spicy meatballs he chooses a fruity white wine.

Travel from traditional Finnish meatballs to Japanese tsukune meatballs is short. It is enough to add soy sauce and mirin rice wine as a spice. Soy sauce brings salty and uma to the taste of meatballs, miri’s strong taste, distinctive sweetness. Both balance the gummy spiciness brought by ginger.

In Tsukune meatballs, it is typical for Japanese cuisine to play with the harmony of basic flavors.

With traditional meatballs, light red wine is a great option. However, with the Japanese delicacy, it can become a contradictory combination. The taste of ginger quarrels with the bitterness of the red wine, and the sweetness of mirin makes the light red wine taste particularly dry.

A better choice is a balanced, fruity white wine with some residual sugar.

For example, dry and fruity pinot gris can withstand both the sweetness of mirin, the salinity of soy and the burn of fresh ginger.

Alsatian Bestheim Pinot Gris Premium Reserve 2018 has just a suitably dry taste, as it suitably has residual sugar. The medium-acid, balanced and richly fruity taste has ripe apple, peach, pineapple compote and a hint of flowering. Only towards the end of the taste does the spiciness of ginger emerge.

In addition to the balance and mild sweetness longed for by Japanese tsukune meatballs, the spicy aroma of ginger typical of pinot gris wines is precisely the factor that distinguishes pinot gris from spicy meatballs. Often the similarities in the taste aromas of food and wine produce interesting and delicious shades for the combination.

Even in this combination, the low flammability of the ginger is nicely tinted with the rough, spicy aftertaste of stacks of gris.