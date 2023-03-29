Genoa – A slogan: “Liguria heroic passion” to celebrate the work done every day by the wine producers of the region who, working with passion between bands and hills, produce quality wines. This will be the message that the Liguria Region will bring Vinitalyscheduled from Sunday 2 to Wednesday 5 April in Verona.

In the stand of producers and wines from all over the area, from Vermentino di Luni to Rossese di Dolceacqua, the production of 40 companies will be presented, to which 80 quality wine labels are linked, made from vines reclaimed from the harsh land of the Region (in some cases they occupy small areas of just under 1,700 hectares).

“Also this year our region is ready to show the dynamism and quality of its wine production – explains the president of the Region John Toti – in a sector that in Liguria also assumes the value of the commitment and passion needed to wrest the spaces from the mountains in which to cultivate and create an excellent product, with a marked identity”.

In Liguria the sector, from west to east, involves more 1,500 operators among producers, winemakers, bottlers: “Highly heroic – explains the vice president of the Region with responsibility for Agriculture Alessandro Piana – as demonstrated by the terraced vineyards overlooking the sea. A verticality that will be the protagonist in the innovative and technological space of the Region”. According to the Councilor for Tourism Augusto Sartori “the wine tourism sector is a theme on which we focus a lot and at Vinitaly we have a twofold objective: to make our wines known to an increasingly international audience and to encourage tourists to come and discover the beauty of the places on which our vineyards are located such as, for example, those on the coast on terraces directly overlooking the sea”.

Governor Toti during the presentation of Liguria’s participation in the Vinitaly event, scheduled from Sunday 2 to Wednesday 5 April in Verona

The request for increased production

Liguria Region will ask the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests to increase up to 50 hectares the maximum limit of new surface to be allocated each year to the production of wine. This was announced by the vice president and councilor for the environment and agriculture of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Piana, at the press conference to present the participation in Vinitaly.

“Viticulture is the activity that in the last hundred years has suffered the greatest cut in terms of available surfaces – says the commissioner – We have to face the challenge of gradually regaining possession of these surfaces because it has gone from 42,000 hectares of vineyard area at the beginning of the twentieth century to about 1,670 hectares todaygrowing by 1% per year, just over 16 hectares according to European legislation”.

Piana underlines that “for other regions, with larger surfaces, that one percent represents a large slice, but for Liguria, which has suffered such sharp cuts in the past, it is too little, even considering the demand from winemakers”.

And it is for this reason, he concludes, “that we have set up a regional wine table and it will be my responsibility to take charge of the urgent need to increase the limit to 30, 40 or maybe even 50 new hectares per year. Nothing would change for the other regions , it would change a lot for us because we would give an important response to the positive hunger for investments by the wine sector”.