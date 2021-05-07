Wine, which has been on the International Space Station (ISS) for more than a year, was put up for sale by the auction house Christie’s, reports “BBC”…

The cost of one of 12 bottles of French Pétrus wine made from merlot grapes from the 2000 harvest is estimated at $ 1 million.

Wine was sent to the ISS for an experiment to prove that time flows faster in space than on Earth.

The bottles were in space from November 2019 to January 2021 for 440 days, having flown about 300 million kilometers during this time.

After returning to earth, a group of wine tasters from the University of Bordeaux Wine Institute compared it to a similar wine that remained on Earth. According to experts, the wine that had been in space was different from the “earthly” wine and aged by about three years.

