A lawyer was shot to death by two hit men on the Misiones border with Brazil. The crime occurred this Friday at noon in the Santa Rita neighborhood of the town of Bernardo de Irigoyen, in the extreme east of the province.

Police spokesmen said that the victim, Juan María López (50), was driving his Ford Ranger Limited down a deserted street in the Santa Rita neighborhood when two people who were mobilizing on a Honda Titán motorcycle got side by side and carried out at least five shots that entered through the left front window and windshield.

Three of those projectiles hit López, who was rushed to the Bernardo de Irigoyen Hospital, where he was admitted without vital signs.

It was the residents of the neighborhood who alerted the Police about the fact and provided the little data that they have about the hit men. It is that both hid their faces with helmets and chinstraps.

The Police ruled out the hypothesis of a homicide on the occasion of robbery and are now investigating the businesses that López had in the city. A source said that the victim, a native of Entre Ríos, would be linked to the business of high-end wines that reach Bernardo de Irigoyen and are illegally taken to Brazil through clandestine crossings. There is a dry and very permeable border in the area.

The Federal Police of Brazil and the Secretariat of Federal Revenues of that country admitted that, after the closure of the land borders with Argentina, the wine smuggling Argentines increased considerably.

Experts from the Missions Police worked at the scene of the murder and the San Pedro Investigating Judge ordered that López’s body be transferred to the Posadas Judicial Morgue, where the autopsy will be performed and the caliber of the weapon used in the attack will be determined. .

Police from the Homicide and Investigations Division rake the area in search of security cameras that may have captured the movements of the hitmen. Due to the characteristics of the motorcycles, they do not rule out that they were Brazilian.

LM