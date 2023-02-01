Wine passes the Fdi resolution against health labelling

There Agriculture Commission approved and unanimously signed the resolutionpresented by the Brothers of Italy, which reaffirms the position of opposition to the introduction in thewine labeling of health risks associated with alcohol consumption.

“I’m extremely satisfied because today the Agriculture Commission unanimously approved the need to arrive at a comparison at European and international level to protect and safeguard Italian production and ensure the correct functioning of the market”, said the deputy Cristina Almici, member of the Fdi Agriculture Commission.

“It was reiterated need to take initiatives jointly and coordinated with the other European producing countries to prevent Irish legislation from causing damage to national wine production. It is not the wine that harms health but rather the use that one decides to make of it”, he added.

“For this reason, within the limits of the available resources, initiatives and campaigns will be undertaken to raise awareness of the correct consumption of alcohol-based beverages. An important resolution that confirms the need to defend quality products that would be damaged by incomplete or incorrect information, as reiterated this morning by Minister Lollobrigida”, he concluded.

