CRUZCAMPO’s boffins have done it again with their latest creation to come out of their Malaga brewery, Cruzcampo Grape Beer, a refreshing mix between red wine and traditional hops.

Grape Beer is the brainchild of Juan Jiménez and Jorge Varela, master brewers for the world renowned company.

“We have always wanted to try to combine the different elements and feelings associated with two drinks that have been with us throughout our training and growth with Cruzcampo.” said Varela.

Utilizing Spain’s tempranillo grape, a variety known for its full body and rich taste, and combining it with complimentary Nelson Sauvin hops, Varela hopes that their new recipe pays homage to two of Spain’s best loved drinks.

Cruzcampo’s latest creation, Grape Beer

“We have used a special blend of pilsner malt, wheat malt and oats to create a refreshing yet hearty drink that can be enjoyed any time of year.” said Jimenez.

The beer goes through a specific two stage fermentation process and emerges out the other side with deep purple tones and a generous head.

The beer will be available for a limited time while stocks last at their popular Soho brewery pub La Fabrica in the heart of Malaga’s downtown area.

“The beer has been designed to perfectly compliment the bar’s matured cold cuts and cured cheeses synonymous with Malaga’s palate.” said Varela.

Cruzcampo’s grape beer is the latest in a range of specialty beers to emerge from its ‘laboratory’.

Back in November, the company launched its popular Cane Honey Strong Ale, using ethically farmed cane honey from the Axarquan town of Frigiliana.

The sweet ale was created to celebrate the company’s inclusion into the coveted Taste of Malaga listings.