Wine of the week This tasty and well-structured Italian wine is a great universal wine with many dishes

Especially in terms of fruitiness, tannins and acidity, Querciabella Mongrana 2018 wine is a very elegant drink.

Querciabella Mongrana 2018

Italy, DOC Maremma Toscana

Producer: Querciabella

Grapes: Cabernet

Sauvignon, Merlot,

Sangiovese

Price: 19.99 e

Availability: Good

★★★★

What?

Many foods often have particularly tasty precision wines, but getting them can sometimes be tedious. That’s why I turned the wine of the week into a stylish and versatile all-purpose wine. It has the most Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, which in itself guarantees a good whole. Merlot brings a bit of softness to the wine, while Sangiovese brings a tight texture. The sensual oakiness complements the taste in style.

What kind?

The color is medium deep ruby ​​red. The scent is quite rich. The taste has a good sense of berryiness, such as blackcurrant, raspberry and cherry, as well as a bit of herbs, spiciness and toastiness. The acids are quite abundant and the fresh-looking tannins are moderate. The taste is medium-bodied and nicely balanced. Especially in terms of fruitiness, tannins and acidity, the wine is very elegant, although the taste is not exceptionally long.

Where?

The tasty and well-structured wine is an absolutely excellent universal wine. Namely, it goes into many foods because it does not have any particularly distinctively strong feature. So it goes well with almost any meat, cheese and vegetarian food. The food can be fried, stewed or grilled, and yet the wine is likely to intertwine perfectly with the taste of the food portions.