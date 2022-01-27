Wine of the week This full-bodied and plush-tasting Italian wine is the button choice for lasagna

The good acidity of Valdifalco Morellino di Scansano 2019 creates a good base for a fruity base.

Valdifalco Morellino di Scansano 2019

Italy, DOCG Morellino di Scansano

Producer: Loacker

Grapes: Sangiovese, Syrah

Price: 16.99 e

Availability: Moderate, in the metropolitan area in a few shops

★★★★

What?

The climate on the Tuscan coast is warmer than in the Chianti region further away from the sea. This is reflected in the richer and fuller taste of the wines. DOCG Morellino di Scansano is one of the most famous coastal wine regions. The wine of the week is the organic wine produced there.

What kind?

This medium-deep ruby ​​red wine has a rich aroma. The predominant aroma is cherry, but there are other dark and red berries in the mix as well as black pepper-like spiciness. The taste is dry, there are quite a lot of tannins, but they are attractively ripe, not too astringent. Good acidity creates an upright base with a plush fruity base that delights in its abundance without being heavy. This is the wonder of Tuscany that is admired by many wine lovers in the region. The taste of the wine is slow and the aftertaste is delicious. Stylish whole.

Where?

Valdifalco Morellino di Scansano 2019 is a button selection with a carefully made lasagna. The full-bodied and juicy taste of the wine has just the right harmony with heavy food. And the aromas go hand in hand with the meaty tomato base of lasagna.