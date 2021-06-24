Wine of the week The fresh and sour Grüner Veltliner is a great white wine for the summer dining table

The upright and tasty white wine is suitable as a partner for grilled vegetables and salads.

Steininger Grüner Veltliner Kamptal 2020

Austria, DAC Kamptal

Manufacturer: Steininger

Grapes: Grüner Veltliner

Price: 12.79 e

Availability: Good

3/5 stars

What?

The white variety Grüner Veltliner, favored by the Austrians, has been well attracted by the enormous popularity of Riesling wines. As a wine, it is very similar to Riesling, especially in its acidity. In terms of aromas, it is a little more abundant. The typical peculiar aroma is the white pepper-like spiciness in the aftertaste.

What kind?

The wine is very light in color. The aroma is moderately strong, slightly pear-shaped and delicately floral. The taste of the perfectly dry, light and richly acidic wine is perhaps a little surprisingly varied and nicely constructed. At first you feel pear and flowering in your mouth, then herbs and citrus. At the end, white pepper-like burning rises just right. The wine is pleasantly fresh, upright and tasty.

Where?

The sour and understated fruity Grüner Veltliner is a great white wine for the summer dining table. It is suitable as a partner for grilled vegetables, salads and fish dishes. The upright taste also tolerates greasy sauces and the acidity of the tomato sauce.