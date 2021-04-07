Wine of the week The berry wines of a Finnish company charm HS wine expert time and time again – Now five stars earned raspberry wine

The only Vaapukka 2018 wine does not need to be eaten alongside it, as a small glass of raspberry wine is as such a delicious dessert.

The only Wobbler 2018

Finland, Hollola

Producer: Sole Winery

Ingredients: Raspberry

Price: 23.99 e (½ bottle)

Availability: good

5/5 stars

What?

I am almost ashamed of the evaluation of this wine, as it is already the third wine of the Only Winery I have evaluated, to which I give a full five stars. But my job is to highlight interesting and significant wines, and this producer seems to be amazingly adept at creating wines from Finnish berries and forest products.

This time the raw material has been raspberries, which they have made into a raspberry wine called Ainoa Vaapukka.

What kind?

The color of the wine is light brownish red. The aroma is really rich and intense, with a clear raspberry, accompanied by a bit of fermentation aromas. The taste is sweet and just so sour that the wine is not sticky flat – on the contrary, the taste is elegantly lively.

The taste of raspberries is almost intoxicatingly intense. It is partly the aroma of fresh berries and partly the taste of fermented juice, it also tastes like wild raspberries. In addition, the wine is accompanied by an interestingly surprising woody and even slightly herbal shade, which by the aftertaste produces a delightful versatility and a peculiar balance to the rather long taste of the whole wine.

Where?

The best wines are those that hardly miss food next to them. Instead of dessert, you can enjoy a small glass of this raspberry delicacy.

However, if you want to offer it with food, then high-quality vanilla ice cream or crème caramel are suitable for mild desserts.