Wine of the week HS’s wine expert gives Finnish factor Riesling a full five stars – Outi Jakovirta goes to make small batches of wine at other producers’ premises

Made in New Zealand, Sora Riesling 2019 is a harmonious whole with not only balanced fruit but also a bit of bitterness brought by the peels.

Sora Riesling 2019

Dating in New Zealand, Martinborough

Producer: Grava Wines and Three Barrel Project Oy, Outi Jakovirta

Grapes: Riesling

Price: 24.98 e

Availability: Mainly from an online store

5/5 stars

What?

Finnish winemaker Outi Jakovirta is known for his award-winning pinot noir wine, which he made for a long time in Martinborough, New Zealand.

In recent years, Jakovirta has spent a professional traveling life. He visits small wine producers he knows to make a small batch of wines to his own taste. When the wine is ready, Jakovirta brings the wines to Finland through its own import company.

At present, Alko has one Jakovirta wine, Riesling produced with Grava Wines.

What?

The wine has a moderate aroma. The taste is dry and very sour. The medium-bodied wine has a pure aroma world of ripe green apples and lemon and grapefruit. The aftertaste of the wine is quite long, it feels, in addition to the balanced fruit, a bit bitterness obtained by extracting a small amount of rinds during the fermentation of the wine.

Modern technology gives the wine a good posture and at the same time it diversifies the mouthfeel. The wine tastes like a harmonious end result created by a skilled winemaker, rarely meets the tastefully fading taste of fresh wine.

Where?

Fatty fish with mild side dishes and light meat are good pairs for this Riesling as well.