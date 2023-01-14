Brothers of Italy

“It’s not a nation famous for its wines. I’m afraid they don’t produce any in Ireland, at least wine made with grapes, because now there’s talk of other products they want to name with this noble attribution”. The Minister of Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking at an electoral event of the Brothers of Italy in Milan, returns to the decision of the Irish authorities to apply warning labels to alcohol, like those placed on tobacco-based products. “What do the Irish drink? Beer, which they use to hydrate themselves and – the minister attacked – high-proof distillates which objectively do more harm. Many doctors say that a glass of wine doesn’t hurt, actually it’s good. I haven’t heard no one ever says that a glass of whiskey is good for you”. According to Lollobrigida, the issue is the lack of discrimination with respect to quantities and the Irish maneuver would thus harm the growth of Italian wine exports since “inserting the same wording both in wine and in whisky” would generate “in the person the conviction that they are the same thing” . /

By Andrea Lattanzi and Daniele Alberti



02:37