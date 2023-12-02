Wine, millions of Italian labels to be thrown away due to a surreal EU regulation

EU bureaucratic madness: 50 million wine labels to be thrown away for a technicality

At least 50 million labels to be thrown away due to bureaucracy, a quibble contained in the guidelines of the European legislation on wine labelling. All on the eve of the Christmas holidays, a crucial moment for company revenues. A surreal story told by La Stampa. The motivation is incredible. “Everything for an “i”. The i of the word ingredients must be written in full on the labels”.



As La Stampa explains, “the rule in the spotlight is Regulation (EU) 2021/2117 published on 6 December 2021 which requires, starting from 8 December, the indication on the label of the list of ingredients and the nutritional table of the wines and aromatised wine products. Initially, it seemed that the “i” or even just a QR code that referred to the various information on the contents of the bottle was enough to be in compliance. But then last November 24, two weeks after the entry into force of the legislation, the European Commission released the guidelines, now contested, which provide for the obligatory use of the word “ingredients” (in addition to the QR code)”.

The result, explains La Stampa, “is that all the companies that had already printed the labels find themselves having to take action. In Italy, according to the Italian Wine Union, there are at least 50 million, but unofficial accounts refer to much higher numbers.” Obviously the producers’ anger exploded. “We ask the Italian and EU institutions to take action with extreme urgency . We need to obtain consent from Brussels for the use, while stocks last, of labels printed before the guidelines”, the Asti Docg Consortium tells La Stampa.

Subscribe to the newsletter

