AAlternatives to Riesling include Burgundy. But French? With all my love, the really fine ones have become absurdly expensive. Even for top German wines you now have to pay more than 100 euros per bottle. Are there still affordable alternatives in less established regions?

Of course, they exist, for example at the Gebrüder Mathis winery in Merdingen on the Tuniberg west of Freiburg. The Tuniberg is a mountain ridge about ten kilometers long. The loess-covered limestone soils of the Jurassic period make the area in southern Baden a first-class source for Burgundy wines, especially Pinot Noir, which occupies more than half of the approximately 1,100 hectares of vineyards. The region is somewhat unfairly overshadowed by the volcanic Kaiserstuhl, which is four times larger and is more spectacular in terms of landscape and cuisine and is home to a number of excellent wineries. Excellent producers can also be found on the Tuniberg.