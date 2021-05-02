There will be no parties. The pandemic forces, for the second consecutive year, to suspend all festive demonstrations. The Wine Horses will not be able to participate in their races, nor compete in harnessing or choose which horse is the best. We will have to wait. But there are reasons for celebration. LA TRUTH wants to pay tribute in these special pages to the celebration and express its support for this “unusual and passionate” cultural manifestation that will have to postpone the celebration after having achieved the deserved recognition by Unesco.

The date of December 16, 2020 has been linked, forever, to the Wine Horses. The celebration won its longest and toughest race that day to be declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco. It was necessary to wait until the last moment; there was anticipation and nerves, but in a fast-paced finale broadcast live on the internet, the Caballos del Vino achieved the recognition for which they had fought for more than a decade. In the telematic session of the Intergovernmental Commission there were many shocks. In the absence of Spanish representation, it was the representative of Brazil who presented the candidacy. In the first opinion of the evaluating body it was proposed to leave on the table the inclusion of the celebration in the List of Intangible Heritage by putting some objections in one of its sections. After several interventions in support of the candidacy, the president of the Commission announced the approval and thousands of rockets crashed into a blue sky that welcomed the smoke of the explosions along with the applause that, spontaneously, were heard in the streets and city squares.

Antonio López Espallardo, known as ‘el Arturo’, marked an era in Los Caballos del Vino; In the image it shows the trophies achieved on a morning of May 2 in the sixties. / Municipal Archive Caravaca

When the lights of the sun gave way to night; on the castle walls the legend ‘Everyone’s Heritage’ was projected along with a handkerchief with the logo of the Caballos del Vino candidacy. At dawn he disappeared again, although there are many who already keep that message, together with thousands of images of races and pieces of harnessing, in his memory and in his heart.

The Unesco commission recognizes that the Wine Horses meet the characteristics contained in the text for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, since it protects and ensures the continuity of expressions that have been transmitted from generation to generation, they have evolved in response to their environment and instill a feeling of identity. Unesco’s goal is to preserve them with the highest possible integrity for future generations.

Ten years of work and reviews



The work to present the candidacy began in 2011, with Domingo Aranda being the mayor of Caravaca; At that time, the National Council of Historical Heritage, held in Burgos, authorized the Caballos del Vino to begin the work for the declaration of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In March 2012, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport registered the document for evaluation at the Secretariat of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Heritage (Unesco, Paris). During the previous legislature, when José Moreno was mayor, the file was reviewed in its entirety to adapt it to the requirements set by the technicians of the Autonomous Community and the Ministry of Culture. Several meetings were held in Madrid to give shape to the review of the different sections of the file. The last push was given by the current municipal corporation, chaired by José Francisco García, who managed the final part of this race before the international organization, obtaining the necessary support to achieve the long-awaited declaration.

Members of the Peña Terry, one of the most successful in the harnessing contest, proudly displays the trophy that they have just collected from the authorities on May 2 in the early 1980s. / Ceciclio Juarez

The Wine Horses, together with the Moors and Christians, are an integral part of the Festivities in honor of the Santísima and Vera Cruz de Caravaca, which are celebrated from May 1 to 5. The origin of this festival has been documented for three centuries, although it is a previous manifestation, linked to the ancient ceremony of the blessing of wine with the Santísima y Vera Cruz de Caravaca, an equally unique ritual in the world that symbolizes the protection of nature. The oldest documents of its celebration date back to 1765 and since then the tradition has not stopped growing, becoming an emblem of the city and a proof of devotion and attachment to its history.

The hallmarks



The beauty of the horse, the art of embroidery to harness it and the dexterity of the young men, together with the strength of the animal for the race, are the most significant elements of this celebration, which has grown while still being a true reflection of the historical tradition and the rituals that are celebrated every spring in the city since the first third of the 13th century to honor the Vera Cruz.

The Wine Horses, like the rest of the festive manifestations, have their origin in the rituals around the Sacred Relic. The first documentary references appear in the seventeenth century. Since then they have evolved, until today they are shown as a triple contest full of strength, beauty and emotion: bareback horse, where the figure and bearing of the animal will be valued; harnessing, which rewards the beauty and quality of the pieces and their suitability for the horse that carries them; and racing, where dexterity and speed meet the relentless verdict of the chronometer.

The Peña Universo managed to win the first prize in harnessing on May 2, 2017; the youngest horsemen have carved a niche for themselves in this contest. / Juan F. Robles

In the last decades of the last century and the first of the present, the celebration has evolved while maintaining its most genuine roots. From the different stages, numerous memories gather that would allow us to rewrite how the party has evolved. At the end of the 19th century, the horses stopped transporting the wine for the ritual and the races were regularized. In 1921 the harnessing contest was created and the first winner was the horse harnessed by Dolores Michelena. The horses were harnessed with bedspreads, shawls and similar garments, valuing the whole, especially the flag and other accessories, which were renewed every year.

In the mid-1940s, embroidered pieces began to be made for the Wine Horses. At this stage, the Caballo del Hoyo stands out, which was the first to present all the embroidered pieces in the mid-1950s. During the sixties the celebration was consolidated, with the use of the red scarf becoming widespread among the caravaqueños. In 1974 the caballistas’ clubs emerged, generalizing popular participation and ensuring their economic maintenance. In 1980 the Bareback Horse Contest was created.