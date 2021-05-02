D.he view of the Rhine Valley is phenomenal. The Ramstein above the “Rüdesheimer Berg Rottland” location is a resting place par excellence when the weather is nice. Linger now with a glass of wine? Hikers passing by look enviously at the orange cooler bag that is opened there. Two stylishly packaged glasses are pulled out and a well-chilled bottle of “Terra Montosa” is screwed on – a mineral Riesling from the Georg Breuer winery in Rüdesheim.

Winemaker Theresa Breuer tells us more about the wine, the effort of harvesting in the steep slopes of Rüdesheim and the philosophy in the cellar. Not in person, of course, but via video that can be started at any time on your own smartphone.

Anyone who is out and about in the Rüdesheimer Weinberg with the brightly colored bag reveals themselves to be a “brawler”. This is the name of the tour under the motto “Walk like a local”. It’s the first product from an unusual start-up and a clever response to the pandemic. Kai Climenti thoroughly ruined the business in the spring of last year as a result: the trained winemaker runs the “Querfeldwein” vinotheque in Rüdesheim. He offers holiday apartments and organizes guided wine tours and tastings for groups of up to 25 people.



Initiator: Kai Clementi above the Rhine.

A branch of business that broke away with the contact restrictions as well as the entire group tourism in Rüdesheim carried by inland cruise ships.

A nice round trip with a good sip of wine

So what to do Climenti’s way out was obvious: enable guided wine hikes even in Corona times and also create a new offer for individual travelers. Because people are pushed into nature, especially in Corona times, and anyone who currently drives off the hiking parking lots in Rheingau and Untertaunus on the weekends gets an impression of how big the rush is in the forest and meadows.



Explanations for enjoying on the go: information about the wines

Climenti hopes to have found an answer to the needs of many visitors with its offer: a tip for a nice round trip, a good sip of wine and appealing information about the landscape and viticulture. That’s why the cooler bag contains a hiking map and a checklist for a seven-kilometer tour. In addition to two wine glasses and four bottles of wine from four Rheingau producers, the content includes 15 information cards on sights and special features. Numerous video and audio files can be called up via a printed QR code – on the go or at home.

View with a highlight at the end

For example, on the myths and history of the Binger Mouse Tower or the St. Hildegard Abbey. On request, Sister Thekla Baumgart greets the hikers with a warm “Benedicite” and tells for three minutes about monastery life, the everyday life of the nuns and the seven hectare monastery winery, which the Benedictine and trained winemaker personally runs. Also how and why the native of Bremen ended up in the Rheingau in the first place. And why the visitor should buy a bottle of Riesling in the monastery shop and enjoy the view on a bench.

In total, around an hour of video and audio material can be accessed with the cards. The highlight at the end, when the four handy bottles (each 0.25 liters) have been emptied and the hiking route has been mastered, is the “super trump card”: an audio performance by “Badesalz” and the truth about what “Jutta” and “Rainer” are “Learned when” pumping out “the bottles:” Word like this has to get around “, they say at the end.

“Walking like a local”

This is exactly what Climenti is about, who won the first Rheingau Founder’s Prize with his project. Around 250 cool bags have now been sold in the Rhine-Main area and beyond, and anyone who has already taken the path under their hiking boots is “full of praise,” says the thirty-eight year old. It is also possible to borrow the cooler bag at the starting point on Oberstraße.

Climenti hopes that the “added value” of the bag will convince individual travelers. The project can be expanded further if it is successful. Hiking routes in the middle or front of the Rheingau with different bottle fillings are also conceivable, as are cycling tours with a filled bike bag to the Rheingau classics, and even on the other side of the Rhine there is already interest in “Walking like a local”.