The OK from Brussels for the health alerts on the label that will put wine and spirits on a level similar to cigarettes “is very serious for two reasons: merit, given the three thousand years of history of wine which demonstrate that, when used sparingly, it is a healthy food: we do not know that the populations that use and produce wine are among those in which life is shorter; but also institutional, the EU Parliament has given an address that goes in a very different direction”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida, arriving at Palazzo Chigi.

The European Parliament “is an expression of European citizens and it is the one that gives indications, if this assembly wants to maintain the seriousness and respectability of economic and cultural activities. We believe that, behind this choice, once again the aim is not to guarantee health but to condition the markets, and that the push in this direction comes from nations that do not produce wine and where spirits are abused“, and where there is therefore a tendency to “equate wine to spirits”.