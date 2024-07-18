Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/18/2024 – 16:20

Looking ahead to further growth in 2024, Grupo Wine announced an investment in its first winery in Brazil, in partnership with Miolo.

The company stated that the amount invested in the project was R$18 million, including merchandise costs, new production technologies, product development and marketing. Named “Entre Dois Mundos”, the winery’s line of wines and sparkling wines will be exclusively distributed by Cantu Grupo Wine and will be available at points of sale from July 22nd.

There are two lines: Maraví, of sparkling wines, and Kaipú, of wines, which total seven labels and two different production sites. The company promises a mix of wines that will offer pairing experiences from feijoada to barbecue.

The sparkling wine line will feature the Brut, Brut Rosé and Moscatel labels, which are produced at Miolo’s Terranova Winery, located in the São Francisco Valley, in Bahia. The Kaipú line is made up of four wines: white (chardonnay), rosé, cabernet sauvignon and tannat. Produced at the Almadén Winery, in Santana do Livramento, in the Campanha Gaúcha region, in Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to Wine’s website and physical stores, the labels can be found in more than 15,000 points of sale, including supermarkets, wineries and restaurants. The suggested retail price will be R$60 for Maraví sparkling wines and R$45 for Kaipú wines.

“With the partnership, we operate with an international vision in the production of Brazilian products, allowing us to compete not only with wines from Brazil, but also with products from other countries”, says German Garfinkel, Corporate VP of Grupo Wine.

The entire area where the production structure is installed belongs to Miolo. The production of signature wines is the Wine Group’s strategy to expand its growth in 2024. In May of this year, the company launched the Metropolitano line on the market, with wines produced in Chile, with an investment of R$ 15 million.