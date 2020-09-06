The supply being greater than the demand because of stocks remained on the arms of the winegrowers due to the coronavirus crisis, the prices should be able to seduce the consumers.

Wine growers find themselves with large stocks of wine because of the health crisis and must dispose of their unsold bottles during confinement. “There will certainly be business to do” at wine fairs, analysis Marie Cardebat, economist specializing in wine and professor at the University of Bordeaux and Inseec on Sunday September 6 on franceinfo.

franceinfo: Will the wine fairs be enough to compensate for the losses of the wine industry during confinement?

Marie Cardebat: Suffice it to raise the bar, no, on the other hand, they can be an opportunity for the French to boost their stock. French consumers drew a lot from their cellars during containment. Stocks are at their lowest among these consumers and therefore we are considering rather positive wine fairs because these stocks must be replenished. What has been consumed are the bottles that we keep, medium to high range. One can really hope for French winegrowers that the wine fairs go well this year, that they are positive in terms of sales, but that will certainly not make up for all the losses that have been accumulated since the beginning of the year. In addition, the supply is well above the demand at the moment, so we are on a basic economic law: prices will be very tight this year. The prices at wine fairs should be very attractive. The consumer should find his way there. There will certainly be business to be done.

The Prime Minister announced 230 million euros in aid for the sector. Is it sufficient ?

There are two ways of looking at it. Help is obviously very welcome today. It is a help especially through distillation. But part of this amount, around 120 million euros, had to go anyway towards viticulture since it concerns European funds which were intended for this sector. It is an aid that is interesting, but it must be seen in relative terms. If you take other sectors which are emblematic of France such as the culture sector for example which weighs about as much as the wine sector in terms of employment – around 600,000 – the culture sector receives 2 billion euros in aid, while that of wine receives 230 million euros. So in relative terms, we can say to ourselves that it is insufficient.

In absolute terms, the industry demands more. She was already asking for even 300 million euros to roughly compensate for the shortfall that the Trump tax will cause on imports of French wines into the United States. Marie Cardebat, wine economistto franceinfo

So it is quite obvious that in view of what the wine sector weighs in terms of jobs in rural areas where there are few, in view of the trade surplus that this sector represents, it is quite obvious that the help could be a little more important.

Have wine exports picked up since deconfinement?

Exports are quivering again, I think the absolute blockage that there was for a few weeks with containment, with ports that were shut down, is being addressed. We are back on the road, the path of export, so that’s an excellent thing. It will be a little sluggish because stocks have also been accumulated in foreign countries. Local wines tend to sell better today. We will have a fairly long period before returning to the level of exports before containment. Some studies speak of 2024, not before, to find the markets as we have known them. You should know that wine is very sensitive to income. With GDP contracting everywhere, in all countries of the world, whether in China or elsewhere, clearly wine will sell less well for a few more years.