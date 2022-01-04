Image: Winery pattern

Wine “earth” in the clay bottle

What did Maria and Sepp Muster from Styria have in mind? Pouring wine into a clay bottle. You can’t even throw them in the waste glass container. And should the beautiful, unusual bottle just attract the attention of potential customers? “On the contrary,” says the biodynamic winemaker. “We wanted to stop because many gave away the wine only because of the bottle.” The wine called “Erde” is made from the common grapes Sauvignon Blanc and Morillon, the Styrian synonym for Chardonnay. However, it is pressed using the traditional Georgian method with bowls and stems in huge amphorae. One should therefore not expect an uncomplicated fresh and fruity wine. The “earth” even contains tannin, like red wine. And it ripens faster in the clay bottle, says Sepp Muster. “In addition, the vitality of the wine is preserved very well.” Conclusion: only buy for the wine’s sake, not for the bottle!