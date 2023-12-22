Wine Critic's Choice | Two red wines that the wine critic recommends for the Christmas table

In the story series, HS wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines suitable for the season. This time it's last minute red wines suitable for the Christmas table.

If haven't got red wine for your Christmas meal yet, here are two good last-minute options. They are both about 15 euro wines and were well available during the Christmas week in almost all Alko stores in the capital region.

D'Arenberg The Innocent Weed 2021 is a rich and tasty wine, whose slightly tight tannins soften appropriately with the meat dish on the Christmas table. There are still enough tannins to preserve the elegant essence of the wine.

“ If you don't mind the accented tight taste, this wine is a good choice for a Christmas meal.

Wine the style stems from the French Rhône. It has the same varieties as the famous Chateauneuf-du-Pape: Grenache, Shiraz and Mourvèdre. They all naturally have quite good spicy aromas and a distinctive berry flavor. Grenache has strawberry and raspberry, Syrah has blueberry or boysenberry, and Mourvèdre typically has a meaty aroma in addition to dark berries.

I will already mention my second recommendation the wine I chose for Christmas last year. It is the Portuguese LAB Signature 2018 (14.98 e). This wine is more fruity and intensely berry-like in style. If you don't mind the accented tight taste, this wine is a good choice for a Christmas meal.

