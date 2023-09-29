Wine Critic’s Choice | This Finnish dessert wine fundamentally changed the critic’s perception of berry wines

Wine critic Jouko Mykkänen recommends this time a wine made from Finnish blueberry, which is excellent to enjoy with a berry pie.

About product development and innovations are booming in Finland like a mantra, always at the time of making the state budget. In addition to money, technology and coding, successful products also need something else that money can’t directly buy.

This something is the sense of aesthetics. It makes the products interesting and desirable, without which the market cannot be conquered.

Velvet wine producer Ainoa Winery is an excellent example of this. From the very beginning, the producer has given his numerous wines incredibly wonderful and elegant flavors. From my point of view, it fundamentally changed my understanding of how a Finnish berry turns into an interesting wine.

Ainoi certainly has the technical stuff under control, no doubt thanks to hard product development. But for them, the technique is subordinate to the aesthetics of the end result.

“ This kind of essence of the drink fits well with the Finnish landscape.

The taste aesthetics of Velvet wine include purity, a balanced essence in terms of sweetness, acidity and flavor intensity, and precisely defined simplicity. It doesn’t have unnecessary frills, it isn’t decorated with anything extra. This kind of essence of the drink fits well with the Finnish landscape.

Finland’s national economy will not be saved with this wine. But it does produce much-needed public joy, without which it would be difficult to live here.

In this series, HS’s wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines that are suitable for the season and have a particularly good price-quality ratio. The wine critic’s choice is published every other week. The recommended wine in the next section is white wine packed in a cardboard can.