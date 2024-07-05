Wine Critic’s Choice | This classic wine is unbeatable with strawberries

Wine Critic’s Choice|In this article series, HS’s wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines suitable for the season.

Unsurpassed strawberry wine is here: Lenz Moser’s Trockenbeerenauslese. It is a sweet Austrian dessert wine.

Served chilled in the refrigerator, wine is the perfect accompaniment to summery, sweet desserts. The combination is by no means double sweet. The sweetness of the wine emphasizes the taste of the berries in the same way as a touch of sugar. At the same time, the acidity of the wine, and with that, its freshness is emphasized.

Strawberries can be served on their own or with ice cream, custard or whipped cream. Cheesecake, fruit salad and sweet puddings are also great pairings with this wine.

A classic pairing for a sweet dessert wine is also salty blue cheese. The saltiness of the cheese and the sweetness of the wine form a delicious and balanced whole. Of course, you can also offer fresh summer berries as a side dish.

Wine the grapes grow in Burgenland. In some places, the region has ideal conditions for the ripening of raisined, noble grapes. Intensely flavored grapes have an excess of sugar and acids as a result of water evaporation. This way, you get a very sweet and refreshingly acidic wine from the juice.

Trockenbeerenauslese by Lenz Moser is a classic in the Finnish wine trade. I myself have definite memories of wine from the early 1990s. Since the presence of noble mold is a natural phenomenon, there have been many variations in the sweetness and acidity of the wine from one vintage to the next. However, skilled winemakers have always obtained a good and balanced taste of the wine.

There is only 8.5 percent alcohol in wine. There is more than 200 g of sugar per liter, which makes the wine very sweet and downright thick in the mouth. The counterweight is plenty of acids.

It is nice to recommend this classic as a summer holiday wine, because it is widely available all over Finland.

In this series, HS's wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines that are suitable for the season and have a particularly good price-quality ratio. The wine critic's choice is published every other week.