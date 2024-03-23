Wine Critic's Choice | The liter bottle of wine has the right price-quality ratio – “Rarely such tasty features”

In this article series, HS's wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines suitable for the season.

Easter at the dinner table, red wine is a popular option. The reason is the often offered sheep or lamb meat, with which red wine is almost a mandatory choice.

If vegetarian food or lighter meat, such as chicken, is served instead, white wine is a good alternative.

In my opinion, good white food wines come from southern France. The white varieties used there, such as Marsanne and Rousanne, often produce fruit-driven and balanced wines. The wines have their own taste profile.

“ Wines at this price level rarely have such tasty features.

Wine Greener Planet Marsanne Chardonnay 2023 is an excellent example of this. The wine is from last autumn's harvest, but already in excellent drinkable condition.

Versatile aromas such as apple, citrus, lychee and a hint of herbs and the wine's medium-bodied essence make it a suitable choice for example HS's Easter recipeson the side of a mustardy chicken dish or green vegetable pasta.

