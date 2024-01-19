Wine Critic's Choice | The best winter wine is pleasantly rich and soft

In this article series, HS's wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines suitable for the season.

Portuguese people the popularity of red wines does not wane in Finland. Alko's three best-selling red wines are Portuguese for the fourth year in a row. In terms of price, the wines of the top three are affordable. You get good value for money, because the wines are tasty and versatile.

The common denominator for these wines is that they come from further south Portugal, near Lisbon. The wines of the region have been everyday wines of the locals, but inspired by Finland, the export of inexpensive wines from the region is growing rapidly to other countries as well.

“ The wines have a distinctive and attractive slightly floral character.

Other wine regions in Portugal are also of interest both here and around the world. The most interesting regions include the Douro. It was previously known only as a port wine region. Now that the sale of port wine has been in a downward trend for a long time, the region has become enthusiastic about making very high-quality red wines.

Douro the local grape varieties of the valley, such as this week's featured wine Touriga Franca and Touriga Nacional, are excellent for high-quality, oaked and richly flavored red wines. In addition to the tasty basic berry flavor, the wines have a distinctive and attractive slightly floral character.

