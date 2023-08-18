Wine Critic’s Choice | Inexpensive white wine is a key choice for vegetarian dishes

In this article series, HS’s wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines suitable for the season.

This time my wine selection brings a refreshing change if the summer has passed with old friends like riesling, chardonnay or sauvignon blanc. The recommended wine comes from Languedoc-Roussillon in southern France and is made from Grenache Blanc grapes.

Grenache Blanc is rarely found on its own, typically it is included in blends with other varieties in the white wines of the South of France. So it’s interesting to taste how it tastes as it is.

Producer Pierrick Harang is a fifth generation winemaker. The family doesn’t have much of their own orchards, instead they have worked for other wineries. Pierrick Harang continues this family tradition, consults other wineries, but also makes a lot of his own wines from the grapes he acquires.

Harang’s approach is modern: pure grape flavors and keeping the alcohol level as low as possible. The alcohol content of Mon Grand Grenache Blanc wine is a very reasonable 12.5 percent for the region.

Now, in the middle of August, the shops are overflowing with fresh and delightful domestic vegetables and root vegetables. My goal was to find an elegant and affordable white wine for a vegetarian meal. Mon Grand Grenache Blanc 2021 is just the right choice for this.

Wine the moderate aroma is not too strong for delicate vegetables and the balanced acidity is, in my opinion, a key factor in food wine. A light wine with vegetables is also more satisfying and harmonious than an overflowing heavy or full-bodied wine.

This way, the flavor of the vegetables gets more space.

