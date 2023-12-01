Wine Critic’s Choice | Alko’s first sparkling wine packaged in a plastic bottle surprised the critic

Alko’s first sparkling wine packaged in a plastic bottle comes from Italy.

In the recent past I wrote in the story about the differences between wine packed in a cardboard can and a glass bottle. Cardboard does not burden the environment as much as glass packaging, but in terms of wine preservation, glass packaging is superior. A glass bottle is justified if the wine needs to be aged for longer periods. Since most of the wines are drunk very young, i.e. soon after they are made, a packaging other than a glass is suitable for them.

In the case of sparkling wines, there is a twist to this straightforward phenomenon. The reason is the carbon dioxide in the sparkling wine, which is why there is a high pressure in the sparkling wine bottles. As a maintainer of this pressure, glass has been the only possible solution, and the glass still has to be thick enough to withstand the pressure.

However, now an Italian sparkling wine has entered the market, packaged in a very light plastic bottle. Strictly speaking, the wine label says “semi-sparkling”, which means semi-sparkling in Finnish.

The official name of this type of wine is frizzante, i.e. sparkling.

Pressure the bottle has roughly half the pressure of regular sparkling wine. It means that there is less carbon dioxide in the bottle, and thus the wine is also less bubbly compared to, for example, sparkling wine made using the champagne method.

Bubbles are an essential factor in the taste of sparkling wine, as they form the foam, or mousse. Mousse can be, for example, coarse or creamy soft, and its characteristics are a significant factor in evaluating the quality of champagne and other sparkling wines.

Technically, plastic does not yet allow the production of full-fledged sparkling wine. The strength of the plastic is not yet at the level that high pressure inside the bottle would be possible.

Second the limitation is related to the tightness of the plastic. The ability of an ordinary plastic bottle to isolate the air from the wine is quite limited compared to a glass bottle. At best, the producers give the plastic bottle a shelf life of about a year, after which the wine’s properties clearly begin to suffer and change.

The phenomenon also works in the other direction: a large amount of pressurized carbon dioxide tends to escape from the bottle, so over time the amount of carbon dioxide in the bottle decreases and the wine in the glass fizzes less.

Because of this, sparkling wines developed in a plastic bottle are not immediately seen on the market.

Many quality sparkling wines are aged for at least a year, sometimes even years, with the lees in the bottle. This would not be possible in a plastic bottle, as the pressure would disappear almost completely.

However, Tutto è Possibile Less Is More Organic Frizzante is made in a pressure tank and intended to be drunk fresh. After a very short maturation of a couple of months, the wine is bottled and sent to the market. Almost all inexpensive sparkling wines, such as prosecco, are made using the same method.

These wines clearly have more aromas from the grape than from aging, and aromatic grapes are often used. The grape in the recommended wine is Trebbiano, whose aromatic essence is well suited to this method.

Green the plastic bottle resembles a sparkling wine bottle in design and looks very elegant. However, it is lower and therefore seems smaller, even though the volume is a normal 75 cl. The weight of the bottle is downright dizzyingly small. The bottle itself weighs less than 100 grams, while a regular champagne bottle has almost a kilo of glass. This is an advantage in transportation. The plastic bottle is also virtually unbreakable.

In my opinion, an easily approachable wine would be quite suitable to be enjoyed with light aperitif pieces or for festive moments at the end of the year, from Christmas to New Year.

In Alko’s order selection, the product is defined as a sparkling white wine. The bottle has not been pawned yet.

