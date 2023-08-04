Wine Critic’s Choice | A delightful and affordable Riesling goes perfectly with berry desserts

In this article series, HS’s wine expert Jouko Mykkänen recommends wines suitable for the season.

Strawberries the main crop is already gone, but yes, they are still available for a while. I’m looking forward to the harvest of berry season: currants, blueberries and gooseberries. They can be used to create the best summer dessert for my taste just by adding a little sugar to the berry jam. Thus, the delightful flavors of the berries are displayed at their most authentic.

Domestic berries are not very sugary, so adding sugar to them is necessary. Sugar gives sweetness, but also brings out the aromas of the berries better. They don’t need acids, for example in the form of lemons, because they have a lot of acidity.

Wine in terms of such a simple berry dessert presents a couple of challenges. First of all, the acidity of the berries also requires acidity from the wine, otherwise the wine will taste like a latte. Secondly, in order for the fine aromas of the berries to come out together with the wine, it must not be too strong. For example, port wine or oaked dessert wines are easily too dominant.

My choice this time, Apotheke Riesling Auslese 2021, perfectly meets the challenge of berries. The sweetness of this wine is not overpowering, but rather moderately sweet. Just right with sugared berries. If there is a lot of sugar in the berries or if they float in the sugar broth, the sweetness of the recommended wine may not be quite enough. Then the wine feels too dry.

Recommended wine other features are also in place. Its light mouthfeel is balanced with the fresh lightness of the berries. The wine’s pleasant, suitably neutral, apple and peach basic taste harmonizes well with the aromas of the berries. The delightfully cheerful acidity is just right for the tartness of the berries.

Apotheke Riesling Auslese 2021 is a low-alcohol wine, the alcohol is only 7.5%. It is typical of Auslese-level sweet rieslings. The price of the wine is also pleasing, 15 euros for a half-liter bottle is downright affordable when compared to other high-quality sweet wines. And as a bonus, it comes from Mosel, which is the world’s top Riesling production.

