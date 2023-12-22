Harvests were poor and prices rose. Italy in particular is complaining about a black year. Are Italy's native grape varieties now making up ground?

WWhich wine should it be for the festival and the transition of the year? Whatever the choice, customers will have to open their wallets wider than in previous years. Prices have risen significantly due to production costs as a result of general inflation – but also because of poor harvests.

Global production will fall by seven percent this year to its lowest level since 1961, reports the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) in Dijon. Early frost, hail, cloudbursts and floods, downy mildew and drought were the reasons for the setbacks.