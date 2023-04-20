Thursday, April 20, 2023
Wine | 10 sparkling wines in the HS test: The best cava under 15 euros surprised the jury

April 20, 2023
in World Europe
Wine | 10 sparkling wines in the HS test: The best cava under 15 euros surprised the jury

Ten 13-15 euro cava were evaluated in the Vapu sparkling wine test. Among other things, the winner was described as a very good purchase.

The trendiest The sparkling wine has been Italian prosecco for a few years now. Many have fallen in love with its soft and aromatic taste, but you may also get bored of it quickly. That’s why fairly inexpensive cava, 13–15 euros, were chosen for the test, whose leaner taste and crisp, tart essence can seem like a pleasant alternative to sparkling wine.

