WINDTRE Smart Security is an offer for WINDTRE mobile customers dedicated to IoT devices and which currently has a cost of €24.90 per year. Those who have activated this offer have greater security inside their own home and this makes the annual expense much less annoying. Unfortunately, however, a reformulation of the contract was announced on 24 November 2022 and in fact this year it will enter into force.

The remodulation includes an increase of almost €10.00 and obviously the customers are very annoyed by the matter. Doing the math, the annual cost of €24.90 will turn into €34.90. For those who are new customers, the offer will start with the new rate plan and will see the content of the latter completely unchanged compared to that offered in previous years. Many had already been informed with an SMS sent in November, via a number provided by the customer during the contract phase, others not. Some are getting the message right now, while the offer starts from 15 Januaryand still others have not received it at all.

WINDTRE Smart Security: here is the message

“Contract modifications: following the changed structural conditions of the market which affect the specific costs of our services, your Offer and the contract conditions vary. The price of your WINDTRE Smart Security goes to 34.90 euros per year from renewals after 01/15/2023. Withdrawal without cost within 60 days by SMS with registered mail. A/R, PEC, 159, from Customer Area and WINDTRE shops or operator change. info: windtre.it/rsmart.”

The main reason for the increase is simple: the company is investing heavily to improve its own Top quality network and all this to offer the customer an always stable and fast connection. Beyond that, customers will need to enter the ISTAT clause so that the current operator, i.e. WINDTRE, may increase the monthly prices of active offers as of 2024, based on inflation. In this way, however, customers will not be able to withdraw free of charge and will incur a penalty.