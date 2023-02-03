WindTre is certainly one of the most widespread mobile operators in Italy with thousands of subscribers. As we well know, choosing a tariff with an operator often does not guarantee that the price will always remain the same, a situation which also infuriates users. For this reason, our advice is always to keep your rate under control and today we really want to notify you of some increases!

WindTre increases some rates by 2 euros!

We know it by now, the remodulations on mobile offers are nothing new and afflict almost all operators. Also WindTre has raised its prices in the past and this time it is about to do it again. The increases in question were communicated on February 1st and will take hold in the next few days.

These are increases by 2 euros on the monthly rates and at the same time as this increase you will also have the possibility of increase gigs available by sending a simple SMS to the company, sending the message to 43143 with the writing PLUS. Obviously the all within three days of the notice of the remodulation of your rate or you will lose the opportunity.

Each change will be indicated via SMS to the SIM holder, therefore nothing should happen behind your back. Furthermore, this remodulation will often be accompanied by the application of the ISTAT clause which we leave you below in case you do not know what it is:

“The customer acknowledges and accepts that, from January 2024, in the event of a positive annual change in the national FOI consumer price index detected by ISTAT in October of the previous year, WINDTRE is entitled to increase the monthly price of the Service of a percentage amount equal to the variation of this index or in any case equal to at least 5% if this variation is lower than that percentage.

The adjustment, applied within the first quarter of each year, does not constitute a contractual modification pursuant to art. 2.4 of the General Contract Conditions and, therefore, does not give the Customer the right to withdraw from the Contract without costs. The amount of the monthly price of the Service, thus adjusted, may be rounded down to the nearest cent.”

In short, the time has come to keep an eye on your SMS!