Ten good habits to explore in the family for responsible use of new technologies. With this objective in mind, the “NeoConnessi Decalogue: 10 steps for aware and protected families on the Net”, presented today by WINDTRE on the occasion of Safer Internet Day, the world day dedicated to online safety, was born.

In continuity with the NeoConnessi programme, aimed at primary schools and now in its fifth edition, the handbook identifies some key principles to help families orient themselves in the delicate phase in which young people start surfing the Web independently. For each of them there is a brief guide and ‘cyber wisdom’ pills, a series of tips to put into practice for a correct digital education.

The collection highlights the importance of sharing the first online experiences together to stimulate dialogue in the family, with the aim of developing a critical spirit that is associated with technological protection tools such as parental control. In addition to promoting a model of digital citizenship and raising awareness of the importance of online kindness, the Decalogue offers an optimistic and curious vision towards the Web and highlights the many opportunities to cultivate passion and creativity, paying due attention to quality as well as amount of time spent on the Internet.

For Tommaso Vitali, B2C Marketing & New Business Director of WINDTRE, “the NeoConnessi Decalogue intends to give concrete support to families, through useful guidelines for a safe approach to online life. The Internet can offer highly valuable opportunities, if you have the right tools to use it in the most conscious way. With NeoConnessi, we want to make these tools available to families and stimulate dialogue: it is our commitment to digital responsibility and to eliminate distances between people”.

The NeoConnessi project aims to raise awareness of an increasingly responsible use of the Internet and technology by the little ones, involving teachers and families. In the 2022/2023 school year, the initiative sees the participation of 41% of Italian primary schools, reaching 350,000 children in 7,000 institutions. Over a million young people have been involved since the program started in 2018. NeoConnessi is developed with the support of experts in the psychological, pedagogical, technological, didactic fields and with the collaboration of the State Police.