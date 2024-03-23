You've heard the latest on WindThree? In 2023, the operator saw the number of its mobile customers decrease by almost 800 thousand, a figure that certainly gives pause for thought. But not all is bad, as some financial aspects have remained stable or even shown signs of growth. Let's go and find out together what happened!

Who loses and who gains

Despite the significant loss of mobile customers, WindThree it wasn't completely in the red. Some areas, such as average monthly revenue per customer (ARPU) and landline revenue, saw growth. Interestingly, despite the challenges, the operator has managed to maintain some positive financial indicators.

What the WindTre numbers say

At the end of 2023, WindTre had 19.361 million mobile customers, a decrease of 1% compared to June and 4% compared to the previous year. But it's not all bad: the average ARPU grew by 2%, settling at 11.18 euros, while the net ARPU settled at 10.78 euros.

Financially speaking

Looking at the “pure” data, the net margin on services to Italian customers remained stable, thanks to customer value management strategies and growth in specific segments. EBITDA and EBIT have contracted, but investments in 5G are holding up beginning to shrink, suggesting potential savings in the future.

And you, what do you think of these changes in the world of mobile telephony? Do you think that WindThree will it be able to reverse the trend and win back lost customers?