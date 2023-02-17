Wind Tre e Iliad they are certainly two of the most widespread telephone operators in Italy with millions of users who rely on them both for their mobile network and for their fixed network. Today, however, we are not here to tell you about news and promotions, but to let you participate of a very interesting initiative for the environment!

WindTre and Iliad turn off the lights for the environment!

Today is National Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles Day, a very long name to indicate a day dedicated to raising awareness on one of the hottest topics of recent years: the environmental crisis. For this reason WindTre and Iliad will also join the M’illumino di meno initiative launched years ago by the broadcast Caterpillar of Rai Radio 2.

What is it about? Well, today just to symbolize the fight against pollution and waste, from 20.30 to 21.30 all the lights of the WindTre signs and offices will be turned off, as well as all the lighting of the Iliad stores.

Obviously the two companies have invited anyone to do the same, and WindTre in particular reiterated the broader path it plans to carry out: by 2023 it wants to completely eliminate CO2 emissions, the same thing it would like to achieve Iliad instead by 2035.

In short, we are happy that we continue to raise awareness of such an important topic and obviously we hope that in the coming years i will actually be able to achieve something concrete to save our planet!