Twenty monthly checks of 1 euro and 42 cents. So the telephone operator Windtre has decided to refund a customer 28.41 euros for bills invoiced at 28 days.

What happened

The issue concerns telephone bills and the Agcom resolution on 28-day billing: in 2017, telephone companies had decided to reduce the periods of bills, which until then had been issued on a monthly basis: they went from paying one per month to one every 28 days. With this stratagem, telecommunications companies ended up presenting customers with thirteen bills in a year. Not everything went smoothly, however. And some users, supported by consumer protection associations, wanted to see clearly and eventually obtained a refund. Like the 51-year-old Roman AM who managed to get back, he told Adnkronos, a total refund of 28.41 euros from his operator.

“A matter of principle”

“More a question of principle – he says – than economic”. And to defend the principle now he also has to “work hard”. Unbelievable stuff. “Some time ago – says AM – Windtre sent me an email informing me ‘the refund of an amount, equal to the fees paid in excess in application of the aforementioned invoicing’ that could be done via email, therefore sent by me. A few months later, confirmation of the acceptance of my request arrived”. The email, seen by Adnkronos, reads “we have proceeded to recognize you a total compensation of 28.41 euros that will be paid by check”. Or rather, checks. And lots of them. Twenty to be precise.

“The coffee tasted different this morning”

“The first of these – says AM – arrived at my old home address: I open the registered letter and read the amount, 1 euro and 42 cents. I call Windtre customer service, where they confirm: the amount is correct, and I will receive a total of 20 of the same amount. Of course, this way they will spend more on all these registered letters than on the amount to give me” jokes AM, who therefore will have to go to the counter every month to pay the sum: “I can’t even wait to have all the checks and then go and cash them all at once, because each one has its own expiry date. I won’t tell you at the post office how many smiles this story of mine has brought out, but It is clear that Windtre is trying to discourage customers from recovering what they are owed for telephone bills invoiced after 28 days. This story, a bit all Italian, is a ridiculous advertisement for the company. Certainly – AM concludes smiling – the coffee at the bar this morning had a different taste, knowing that my telephone operator had offered it to me”. Adnkronos asked Windtre for a comment, which assured “a response as soon as possible, compatible with the feedback from colleagues currently on vacation”.