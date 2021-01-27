The body of a windsurfing enthusiast was found on Puerta del Mar Beach Monday afternoon, according to the emergency service 112.

This service had received a call just before 16.00h to say that a windsurfer was lying on the shore on the said beach and was not breathing.

An ambulance was immediately despatched together with a Guardia Civil patrol, but the victim was found to be already dead.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to establish the cause behind the incident and the identity of the victim.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)