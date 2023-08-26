Windstorm – Against every rule: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Saturday 26 August 2020, at 21.20 (approximately) on Canale 5 Windstorm – Against every rule, 2015 film, directed by Katja von Garnier, based on the book Windstorm – Return to Kaltenbach by Carola Wimmer and sequel to the film Windstorm – Free in the wind. But what is the plot? And the cast? All the information in detail below.

Plot

Summer returns and Mika (Hanna Binke) goes back to her grandmother’s farm, delighted to find Windstorm, but discovers some wounds on the animal’s belly. The Kaltenbach estate is on the verge of bankruptcy and Mika decides to participate in a tournament to try to win a sum of money to help her grandmother. Windstorm, during training, escapes and Mika finds him in a forest in the company of an albino white mare and a boy named Milan (Jannis Niewöhner)…

Windstorm – Against all the rules: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Windstorm – Against all the rules, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hanna BinkeMika Schwarz

Nina Kronjäger as Elisabeth Schwarz

Jürgen Vogel: Philipp Schwarz

Cornelia Froboess: Maria Kaltenback

Jannis Niewöhner: Milan

Amber Bongard Fanny

Streaming and TV

Where to see Windstorm – Against all the rules on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – Saturday 26 August 2020 – at 9.20 pm on Canale 5 (channel 5 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.