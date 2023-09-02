Windstorm 3 – Back to the origins: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 2 September 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Windstorm 3 – Back to the origins (Ostwind – Aufbruch nach Ora), a 2017 German film directed by director Katja von Garnier, will be broadcast. The film is a continuation of the films Windstorm – Free in the wind from 2013 and Windstorm 2 – Against every rule from 2015. The novel is the same name by Kristina Magdalena Henn and Lea Schmidbauer serves as a template. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Mika still doesn’t know exactly what he is looking for in life and turns his back on Gut Kaltenbach without further ado. Together with his stallion Windstorm he travels to Andalusia, where he wants to find the legendary city of Ora, where Windstorm has its roots. In southern Spain, Mika meets confident Samantha, who helps her father Pedro run the horse farm. However, Pedro has been in a bitter quarrel with his sister Tara for years, who prefers to live in the wild with her horses rather than lock them up in boxes. When a company threatens the pristine landscape, Mika has a brilliant idea: the legendary source of Ora should be saved with a horse race.

Windstorm 3 – Back to the origins: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Windstorm 3 – Back to the origins, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hanna BinkeMika Schwarz

Lea van Acken as Samantha

Amber Bongard Fanny

Marvin LinkeSam

Nicolette KrebitzTara

Jannis Niewöhner: Milan

Cornelia Froboess: Maria Kaltenbach

Thomas SarbacherPedro

Martin Feifel: Government Commissioner

Tilo Prückner: Herr Kaan

Michele Oliveri: Mayor

Streaming and TV

Where to see Windstorm 3 – Back to the origins on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 2 September 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.